Poyet appointed head coach of South Korea’s Jeonbuk

Gus Poyet has been appointed as the new manager of South Korea football club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the Asian champions announced on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Uruguayan, who managed Sunderland in the Premier League, will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of Jeonbuk, a nine-time K League Champions who narrowly avoided relegation this season.

Poyet boasts a distinguished playing and coaching career, having played for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and managed clubs in England, Greece, Spain, China, Chile, and France.

Jeonbuk Hyundai believes Poyet’s vast experience, including his successes and setbacks in the Premier League, will provide a strong foundation for the club’s resurgence.

Poyet brings a wealth of experience to Jeonbuk, having managed teams across Europe, Asia, and South America, as well as the Greece national team until March this year. His coaching résumé includes stints with Brighton & Hove Albion, Sunderland, AEK Athens, Real Betis, Bordeaux, and clubs in China and Chile.

Jeonbuk Hyundai, South Korea’s most decorated football club with nine domestic league titles, is betting on Poyet’s global experience to spark a revival. The club’s general manager, Lee Do-hyun, expressed confidence in Poyet’s appointment.

“Choosing a head coach was not easy, but Poyet’s clear football vision and passion for the team stood out,” Lee said. “We believe his experience and adaptable tactical approach align with our long-term objectives.”

Poyet is expected to arrive in South Korea this weekend, with preparations underway for the team’s first official event of the 2025 season: a training camp in Thailand starting January 2.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

