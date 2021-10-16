Pinnick flags off Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit’s sports initiative in London

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick as well as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Sarafa Tunji Ishola; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and; Chairman/CEO of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa were among eminent global figures who flagged off the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit’s sports initiative in London on Friday. The NFF supremo was represented by the Federation’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

The epoch event took place at the Holiday Inn Kensington High Street also attracted Senator (Dr) Lanre Tejuosho, Pro Chancellor of the University of Lagos; Tom Morris, former British Ambassador in Africa and Senior Trade Adviser on Africa in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Peter Walker, Life Vice President of the Nigeria-British Chamber of Commerce; reigning Miss Nigeria, Beauty Tukura; project director Bob Olukoya; information technology expert Abiodun Ilori and; dozens of high-riding and high-rising Nigerian enterpreneurs and champions of good causes based in the United Kingdom.

Nigeria’s Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, sent a goodwill message which was broadcast at the Balmoral Hall venue of the event.

Read Also: Minister urges youths to take advantage of economic benefits in sports

The Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit’s sports initiative centres around sports project finance, sports talent management, sports-inspired vocational training, sports administration and management, sports sponsorship consultancy, grassroots sports advocacy and a proposed African Sports Industry Merit Award.

Chairman of NDDIS, Otunba Bimbo Roberts Folayan said the NDDIS envisions a situation in which its members will be inspired to make huge investment and valuable contributions in several areas of Nigeria sports in the immediate future.

“Charity begins at home. Sports is entertainment as well as youth empowerment and an enhancer of a country’s image. There is need for tremendous investment in Nigerian sports and our members should be interested. And of course, football is the king of sports.”

The vision of the NDDIS is to transform the bilateral trade relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom through partnership and turn the business sectors in both countries into irresistible destinations for global capital.