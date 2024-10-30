Pinnick advocates for stronger focus on Nigeria’s sports infrastructure

Amaju Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member has urged for innovative approaches and a renewed commitment to maintaining sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

During this year’s guest lecture at the Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan, Pinnick offered a detailed overview of Nigeria’s sports infrastructure, emphasising the significance of hosting major competitions to promote infrastructure development. He traced the decline and neglect of sports facilities in the country, noting that well-maintained infrastructure is vital for Nigeria’s success in international sports.

“Poor sports infrastructure limits talent development reduces competitiveness, discourages athletes, and impedes a nation’s ability to host events, ultimately impacting national pride and identity,” Pinnick stated during his lecture titled, The Challenges of Sports Infrastructure and Maintenance in Nigeria: Prospect for Podium Performance.

To effect positive change, he advocated for public-private partnerships in infrastructure development and maintenance, innovative funding models, the adoption of modern maintenance technologies, and capacity-building for maintenance experts. He also proposed a cluster model to rank states based on their sports infrastructure, fostering healthy competition among them.

“There are a few success stories on the African continent, such as South Africa and Morocco, which have a national sports maintenance agency. We do not necessarily need to copy them; we can develop what will work for us. What is important now is that we must confront this sport infrastructural deficit head-on and the Federal Government, States, local councils, tertiary institutions, private club owners and private investors all have roles to play,” Pinnick added.

Pinnick stressed that better sports infrastructure will boost Nigerian athletes’ chances of winning medals in international competitions.

“With improved sports infrastructure around the country, there will be brighter prospects for podium performance by our athletes in international competitions, as we will be able to discover more talents in their youth, have the capacity to nurture them and utilize the facilities optimally to blood them to real competitors. In addition, our country will be able to host major competitions, and our national pride and sense of identity as host of big events will be restored.”

In his opening address, Vice Chancellor Professor Kayode Adebowale reiterated the university’s commitment to fostering a love for sports and promoting national development. He emphasized the crucial role of sports in shaping individuals and communities while praising Pinnick for his international advocacy for Nigerian sports.

Professor Olufemi Adegbesan, Dean of the Faculty of Education, commended Pinnick for his engaging and thought-provoking presentation, acknowledging him as a visionary leader and a passionate advocate for the development of sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

The event was well-attended, with dignitaries including FIFA President Gianni Infantino (virtually) and CAF President Patrice Motsepe sending goodwill messages. The vibrant opening ceremony featured cultural performances and a special appearance by the Nigeria Football Supporters Club.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share