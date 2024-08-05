Paris Olympics: Nigerian hurdler Nathaniel cruises into 400m hurdles semi-final

Nigeria’s hurdler, Ezekiel Nathaniel, has advanced into the semi-final of the men’s 400m hurdles at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The national record holder secured his spot with a strong second-place finish in his heat, clocking a time of 48.32 seconds, marking his fourth fastest time ever.

Nathaniel’s impressive run from lane 3 makes him the first Nigerian athlete in 12 years to reach the semi-final of the 400m hurdles at the Olympics. The last Nigerian to achieve this feat was Amaechi Morton at London 2012. Before Morton, the legendary Henry Amike reached the semi-final and final in Los Angeles in 1984.

This significant achievement follows a successful season for Nathaniel, who broke the national record and clinched a bronze medal at the NCAA Championships.

In the same heat, Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke won the race with a time of 48.17 seconds, while Wilfried Happio took the last automatic spot with a time of 48.42 seconds.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie did not advance to the semifinals of the men’s 400m, finishing fifth in the second heat of the repechage round with a time of 45.92 seconds.

Nathaniel’s performance raises hope for Nigeria as he continues to advance in the competition. As Nathaniel progresses, Nigeria’s hopes for a medal in the event are rising.