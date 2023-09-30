Osimhen on target as Napoli thrash Lacce 4-0

Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was on target again on Saturday as his Italian club thrash Lecce 4-0 at the Stadio Via del Mare in their Serie A clash.

Osimhen who started the match from the bench was introduced into game in the 46th minute and doubled Napoli’s lead six minutes after replacing Giovanni Simeone.

The 24-year-old nodded in a perfectly floated Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross at the back post.

Osimhen had the chance to score his second of the game when Napoli were awarded a penalty late on, but he passed the chance to Matteo Politano.

The striker has now scored five goals in seven league outings for the Serie A champions this season.

Leo Ostigard and Gianluca Gaetano were the other goal scorers for Rudi Garcia’s side.

The Nigerian international has spark speculation about his future away from Italian champion following the public row that greeted the now deleted video on the club’s TikTok page that seems to mock the forward.