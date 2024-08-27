Osaka credits ballet coach for improved mental health

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka, the two-time US Open champion, has revealed that a ballet coach has played a crucial role in helping her manage her emotions on the court.

The 26-year-old has been open about her mental health struggles in the past and has sought professional help to cope with the pressures of professional tennis.

Osaka’s ballet coach, Simone Elliott, also serves as her mental coach. The two have coping mechanisms and strategies to help Osaka stay focused and composed during matches. Osaka has expressed gratitude for Elliott’s support and has credited her with helping her overcome challenging moments on the court.

Osaka has teamed up with ballet coach Simone Elliott, who also serves as her mental coach and the partnership has had a positive impact on her game. “I’m really grateful for her,” Osaka shared. “We have journaling sessions, and she’s the one who encouraged me to start the journal I sometimes read on court. It’s casual, which suits me perfectly.”

Osaka recounted a pivotal moment in Cincinnati before a qualifying match when she sought Elliott’s guidance. “I was having a really hard time, and an hour before the match, I asked if I could talk to her. We talked it through, and I ended up winning the match. I felt pretty good after that. I’ve had moments where I’ve broken down on the court, but thanks to her, I was able to avoid that in Cincinnati.”

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff, last year’s US Open winner, is aiming to regain her form after a disappointing performance at the Olympics in Paris and early exits at both the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Masters.

“Coming in as defending champion brings a little pressure, but it’s also a privilege,” Gauff said. “My new motto is: If you’re defending, it means you won something before. I’m excited to be back and hope for a good two weeks.”

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is set to face Priscilla Hon in her opening match, as she seeks to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win both of the season’s hardcourt majors.

