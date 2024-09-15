NYG: No better way to develop Nigeria’s sports than concentrating on grassroots – Tinubu

Representative of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh (l) receiving the National Youth Game Trophy from Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori (r) while others look on, during the opening ceremony of the 8th National Youth Games At Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba

…We are happy to continue providing space, opportunities for youths to showcase talents – Oborevwori

President Bola Tinubu has said that there was no better way to develop the nation’s sports than to concentrate on grassroots sports development which the National Youth Games (NYG) represents.

He said this last Thursday while declaring open the 8th edition of the NYG with the theme, ‘Building Nigerian Young Athletes for a Better Tomorrow,’ at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State.

The President, who was represented by John Enoch, minister of Sports Development, said that the NYG was devoted to talent hunting and talent nurturing, adding that the nation must continue to look at the games as a nurturing or talent ground for the future of our sports.

“My hope is that the different sporting federations representing the sporting federations of our country are here on ground to watch the games related to their different sports and to be able to discover first hand, the talents that need to be nurtured for the future of our sports,” he said.

He noted that his administration was dedicated to repositioning sports for optimum performance in line with its Renewed Hope Agenda, pointing out that it was imperative to invest more in grassroots sports development.

On the age limit of the games which is currently pegged at 15 years and below, the President said he agreed with the governor that the nation should return to the initial age classification of making the games to be under 17 years and below.

He commended the government and the people of Delta State for their sustained commitment and support for grassroots sports development in the country.

In his address, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, noted that the state was renowned for effective sports development in the country.

“It is our joy and pride to host this event for the second year in a row. Delta State, as you know, is synonymous with sports in Nigeria.

“We are happy to continue to provide the space and opportunities for the nation’s youths to showcase their talents and ensure that there is a standard programme for athletes’ progression in the country.

He expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and the Local Organising Committee for their steadfastness in organising the NYG.

“With about 6,000 athletes and over 1,000 officials participating, this year’s edition of the Games is record-breaking.

“The Delta State Government is proud to partner with the Federal Ministry of Sports Development to ensure that the goals and objectives of this event are realised. The NYG is a powerful vehicle for athlete development.

The governor, who decried the declining level of performance by Nigeria in recent sports events, recommended that age limit for the National Youth Games should revert to the original upper limit of U-17, as against the current U-15.

“This is to provide a platform for our talented ‘senior teenagers and young adults’ to quickly migrate from junior category to senior category of Team Nigeria in all sports and games without a break or vacuum.

“It is equally imperative that states give priority attention to school sports programmes. There should be compulsory inter-house sports competitions in primary and secondary schools as well as the consolidation of school sports festivals,” he said.

It would be recalled that the NYG’s maiden edition took place December 5 to 15, in Abuja.

Delta State which is the host of the current edition, had last year hosted the 7th edition, following an agreement to the effect that she would hold it for five years after the 2nd to the 6th editions were hosted by Kwara State in five years (2016 to 2021).

Featuring in the current edition holding at various venues in Asaba from September 9 to 19 are sporting events ranging from athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, chess, cricket, cycling and darts,

Others are deaf athletics, football, golf, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, karate, kickboxing, kungfu, para-athletics, para-table tennis, and Rugby 7, Scrabble,

The rest are Scrabble, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Trado-Sports (Kokwa), Volleyball, Weightlifting and Wrestling, etc.