Nottingham Forest excludes Super Eagles striker Dennis from 2024/25 squad

Emmanuel Dennis

English Premier League side Nottingham Forest has left Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Dennis out of their 2024/25 season squad.

Dennis, who spent time on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and Watford, still has two years remaining on his contract with Forest. The 26-year-old initially joined Basaksehir on a short-term loan in September before returning to Watford in January for a second loan stint. During his time at Watford, Dennis scored four goals in 17 league appearances, but his efforts were not enough to secure a permanent move to the Championship side.

Despite joining Forest from Watford in 2022 for €16 million, Dennis has struggled to establish himself, managing only two goals in 19 league appearances during his debut season. In contrast, his compatriots Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi have been included in Forest’s squad for the upcoming season.

Under manager Nuno Espírito Santo, Dennis has been left out of the official squad list, signalling the club’s intent to move him on. Reports suggest that Forest is willing to sell Dennis, along with three other players, at a reduced price to free up space within the squad.

Although Dennis started in Forest’s first two pre-season matches, he has been absent from the squad for the last six games, raising further doubts about his future at the club. According to the Nottingham Post, Dennis now faces the challenge of finding a new team as he is no longer part of Espírito Santo’s plans for the season.

