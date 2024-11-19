Nigerian teenager Ugo Ugochukwu wins FIA FR World Cup and Macau GP

Seventeen-year-old Nigerian-born Ugo Ugochukwu made history by winning the 2024 FIA Formula Regional World Cup and the 71st Macau Grand Prix with a flawless performance over the weekend. The young Nigerian, racing under the American flag, became the first driver from the USA to claim this prestigious title since Bob Earl’s victory in 1981.

Ugochukwu, driving for R-ace GP, led the race from start to finish, successfully holding off Olivier Goethe of MP Motorsport and Noel León of KCMG IXO by Pinnacle Motorsport. The race featured several safety car interventions due to challenging track conditions.

Unpredictable weather, including lingering heavy rain, impacted the event from Thursday onwards. Damp patches on the grid prompted race officials to start with a lap behind the safety car to ensure fairness.

Reflecting on his historic achievement, Ugochukwu said: “I can’t describe the feeling, but of course, I am super happy. It was quite a tricky race – and I was pushing the whole way. But I was confident with the pace, and we’ve had a great weekend.”

Often compared to British legend Lewis Hamilton, Ugochukwu is already carving his path in motorsport, displaying his talent on one of the sport’s biggest stages. He secured a dominant victory in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix, showcasing exceptional skills in challenging conditions. Despite multiple safety car periods, he consistently executed flawless restarts, maintaining his lead.

The race was not without drama, with several incidents causing disruptions, including crashes involving James Wharton, Jett Bowling, Kai Daryanani, and Sota Ogawa. These interruptions did not deter Ugochukwu’s determination, as he stayed focused to claim the win.

With this victory, Ugochukwu has further cemented his status as one of the most promising young talents in motorsport, reinforcing his reputation as a rising star in the racing world.

