Nigerian striker Ilenikhena scores on Champions League debut as Monaco stun Barcelona

George Ilenikhena

Nigerian teenager George Ilenikhena scored a crucial goal on his UEFA Champions League debut as Monaco secured a stunning 2-1 victory over 10-man Barcelona.

The 18-year-old came off the bench and netted in the 71st minute, racing onto Vanderson’s long ball before firing past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona faced an uphill battle early in the match after Eric Garcia was shown a straight red card just 10 minutes in for a last-man foul on Takumi Minamino following a poor pass from Ter Stegen. Monaco capitalised quickly, taking the lead through Maghnes Akliouche, who slotted home past a stationary Ter Stegen.

Barcelona responded through their own teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, who scored his first Champions League goal. Yamal latched onto a long pass, cut inside, and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to level the score.

However, Ilenikhena’s decisive strike handed Monaco the win, marking his first goal since joining from Royal Antwerp in the summer. Monaco nearly extended their lead late on, but Folarin Balogun’s penalty was overturned by VAR after he was deemed to have gone down too easily under a challenge from Inigo Martinez.

Monaco’s impressive victory handed Barcelona a disappointing start to their Champions League campaign.

