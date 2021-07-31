Nigerian Blessing Okagbare banned from 2020 Tokyo Olympics after failing drug test

Nigerian sprinter and 100m medal hopeful, Blessing Okagbare, has been sent out of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics for testing positive for a banned substance.

Okagbare was scheduled to compete in the women’s 100m semi-finals on Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) suspended Okagbare, 32, with immediate effect after a sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for Human Growth Hormone.

The out-of-competition test sample was taken on Monday, July 19, four days before the start of the Games.

“The AIU has provisionally suspended Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria, with immediate effect after an out-of-competition sample collected from the sprinter tested positive for Human Growth Hormone, a prohibited substance on the 2021 WADA Prohibited List,” An AIU statement reads.

Okagbare won the sprint double at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and would have participated in Saturday’s women’s 100m final.

“The athlete was notified of the adverse analytical finding and of her provisional suspension this morning in Tokyo.

“She was scheduled to participate in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m this evening.

“The AIU will make no further comment on this matter at this time.” The AIU said.