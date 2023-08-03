Nigeria Premier League to start 2023/24 season with live streaming from 10 stadiums

The Nigeria Premier League’s broadcast partner, Propel Sports, disclosed that ten stadiums have been shortlisted for live streaming and coverage of league games in the new season.

This is as part of the preparation for the upcoming matches in the highly anticipated 2023/24 season of the NPL, allowing fans across Nigeria and internationally to be able to enjoy the matches right on their mobile devices.

The chosen stadiums are Rwang Pam Stadium (Jos), Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium (Benin), Pantami Stadium (Gombe), Lekan Salami Stadium (Ibadan), Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Lagos), Mohammed Dikko Stadium (Katsina), Godswill Akpabio Stadium (Uyo), Kwara State Stadium (Ilorin), Enyimba Stadium (Aba), and Sani Abacha Stadium (Kano).

Nigeria Premier League clubs are also gearing up for the first consultative meeting of the season with the recently inaugurated board of the league body. This important meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3.

The 2023-24 Nigeria Premier League season is tentatively set to kick off on August 26, and with a grand prize of N150 million at stake, the competition is expected to be fierce among the teams vying for glory.

Enyimba, the reigning champions, secured a historic ninth NPL title during the 2022/23 season, and are on the spotlight as they aim to defend their title against formidable contenders.