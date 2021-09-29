Nigeria Pitch Awards to honour Aisha Buhari, Amokachi

Nigeria’s First Lady Dr. Aisha Buhari tops the list of high ranking personalities to be honoured at the 8th edition of Nigeria Pitch Awards, organisers said.

Speaking at a luncheon for the awards in Lagos on Tuesday, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, revealed that Mrs Buhari would be presented with the Special Achievement in Sports Award for the successful hosting of the inaugural edition of the six-nation Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament which held recently.

Also to be honoured are; former Nigeria international, Daniel Amokachi, Alkali Baba Usman, Inspector General of Police, for his “Operation Restore Peace” in the South East and South-South initiative.

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NFF President, who is also a CAF and FIFA Executive Committee member, will also be honoured for his contributions to the game at one point or the other.

Shina thanked the awards’ college of voters and the accounting firm, SIAO Partners for standing with Matchmakers over the years.

Philips added that the voting process for the 8th edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards would commence in the last week of October.

Over 170 sports journalists across the country have been involved in the voting process at Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards is Nigeria’s longest running football awards and arguably the country’s only audited sports awards. It is held annually in partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation.