Nigeria Pitch Awards: Lookman, Osimhen, Boniface battle for 'King of the Pitch' crown

Atalanta’s in-form forward Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen, Bayer Leverkusen’s sharpshooter Victor Boniface, and Al-Kholood’s defensive stalwart William Troost-Ekong are set to compete for the prestigious King of the Pitch award at the 11th Nigeria Pitch Awards.

The organizers announced on Tuesday that the award ceremony will take place on March 25, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton, Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, immediately after the Super Eagles’ FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Shina Philips, President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, emphasised that in addition to unveiling winners across all award categories, two distinguished Nigerians will receive the Special Achievement in Sports Award for their contributions to sports development in the country.

Award Categories

The Queen of the Pitch award will see Bay FC’s Asisat Oshoala go up against Paris FC goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Atlético Madrid Femenino forward Rasheedat Ajibade.

In the Striker of the Year category, Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen), and Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray) will battle for the top honour.

Nominees for the Football-Friendly Governor of the Year include Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno, and former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki (who served from November 12, 2016, to November 12, 2024).

Additional categories to be decided

Other categories to be decided include “Goalkeeper of the Year,” “Defender of the Year,” “Midfielder of the Year,” “Team of the Year,” “Coach of the Year,” “Sam Okwaraji Award,” “Sportsmanship Award,” “State with the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme,” “Football Pitch of the Year,” and “Football Journalist of the Year Awards.”

Special recognition for sports contributions

Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, will be honoured for his pivotal role in advancing Nigerian sports. Up until 2011, he served as a consultant to the Federal House of Representatives Sports Committee, where he played a key role in drafting the National Sports Commission bill. He also served as the second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from 2014 to 2022.

Also receiving recognition is AIG Garba Baba Umar (rtd), who has played a crucial role in sports security. He served as Chairman of the NFF Security Committee at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and was Chief Detail for Team Nigeria at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens. His efforts in ensuring security at national and club-level football matches across the country will be acknowledged.

Philips expressed his appreciation to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and its leadership for their continuous support and partnership since the awards’ inception in 2013.

