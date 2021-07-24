NIDEO-Austria dissociates self from Super Falcons’ assaulter

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, NIDOE-Austria, has described as ‘misguided’ an attempt by an Austrian-based, self-acclaimed Nigerian to harass and embarrass the Super Falcons while they were on a metro to the city centre in Vienna on Tuesday.

In a two-page letter signed by Subrinah Joy Dolischka (Office of the Chairlady) and Deji Adeyemo (Office of the Secretary) and obtained by the Nigeria Football Federation, NIDOE-Austria condemned in very strong terms the assault by the fellow and insisted that they are “happy that the Super Falcons chose Austria for their summer camping this year.”

The organization was unambiguous in declaring “that harassing our players on a train is misguided. Though he may not have attempted to physically assault any of them, this action of verbal harassment would not solve any problems in Nigeria. This action infringes on their rights to dignity as guaranteed by Austria laws…though Austrian laws guarantee freedom to protest and demonstrations, there are procedures that must be followed and this right is not a blanket provision to harass innocent and private individuals.”

The organization said it saw “no problems with the Super Falcons taking public transportation which are normally very comfortable and safe, to get a feel of how people live in Vienna,” expressing that it is “appalled over the actions of the fellow, no matter his motivations and do hereby dissociate ourselves from his misguided action and condemn it. This action is not representative of the Nigeria community in Austria.

“We consider this action disturbing and unacceptable and regret the incident that took place in our otherwise peaceful and progress-loving community.

“We hope that despite this unfortunate incident, the Falcons are enjoying themselves in Austria and their preparations for their coming tournament are progressing unaffected. We stand by them and wish them success in the coming tournament and may they surge higher and higher in their bid to make us proud.”

Super Falcons, nine-time African champions, who have been in Austria for eight-day training camp ahead of the upcoming Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament taking place in Lagos in September.