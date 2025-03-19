N’Golo Kanté, a French international, has made a huge contribution to Mali by supporting the development of a cutting-edge medical facility in Bamako costing $5 million.

The former Chelsea and Leicester City midfielder, who now plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, has stated his commitment to assisting impoverished families and improving healthcare facilities, particularly for children.

Kanté, born in Paris in 1991 to Malian parents, has always had deep ties to his ancestral home. According to reports, the 33-year-old footballer named after Mali’s legendary emperor, Ngolo Diarra, is profoundly committed to initiatives that support needy areas.

Kanté, who makes more than $25 million per year in Saudi Arabia, has established a great reputation not only for his football prowess, but also for his humility and philanthropic efforts. His latest investment is consistent with his long-standing commitment to giving back to society, particularly to impoverished families.

The midfield maestro has had a remarkable career, winning the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, and the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018.

Kanté’s hospital project has received considerable acclaim, with fans and football enthusiasts hailing it as a tribute to his generosity and devotion to make a beneficial influence beyond football.

Share