NFF sets up caretaker committee for Anambra State FA

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set up a Caretaker Committee for the running of the affairs of the Anambra State Football Association, following the expiration of the tenure of the Dr Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive team, and pending the conduct of fresh elections. The tenure of the Caretarker Committee, which will be inaugurated in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Wednesday, 5th August 2020 will be for a period of three months.

In a letter sent to the Anambra State Football Association on Monday, the NFF referred to earlier correspondences from the Anambra State FA on 28th April, 2020, 27th May 2020 and 3rd August 2020, in which the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Ubah-board, the extension of the life of the board by three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the expiration of the grace of three months, as well as the inability of the Electoral Committee to conduct fresh elections as scheduled were comprehensively articulated.

“Recall that the tenure of the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils elapsed by effusion of time on 30th April 2020 and 2nd May 2020 respectively. Arising from the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the general lockdown, including football activities, the Anambra State Football Association Congress was convened on 28th April 20202 leading to the extension of tenure of the Board and the Local Football Councils, for another three (3) months, which again expired on 2nd August 2020.

“The Electoral Committee was unable to conduct elections into the Board of the State Football Association and the State Local Football Councils on 27th July 2020 in view of the Anambra State Government’s letter to the Electoral Committee complaining of the violation of the COVID-19 protocols of the State.

“Art. 85 of the NFF Statutes 2010 provides that ‘the Executive Committee shall have the final decision on any matter not provided for in the Statutes or in cases of force majeure.’ Consequently, the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, in its wisdom, and in order not to create a vacuum do hereby constitute a Caretaker Committee for Anambra State Football Association as follows:

Mr. Emmanuel Okeke – Chairman Mr. Victor Nwangwu – Vice Chairman Mr. Nonso Philip – Member Mrs Charity Ebere Okonkwo – Member Mrs Onyeabo Chimezie Success – Member Mr Onyedika Chijioke – Secretary

“The Caretaker Committee is to administer the activities of the Anambra State Football Association and also conduct elections into the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils within three months, effective from Tuesday, 4th August 2020 to 2nd November 2020. Precisely, the tenure of the Caretaker Committee expires on 2nd November 2020.”