NFF, Premier Lotto sign partnership agreement in Lagos

The tap of the meaningful and beneficial relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Corporate Nigeria continues unabated with the NFF and Premier Lotto Limited popularly known as Baba Ijebu, will formally seal agreement as Official Bet Sponsor of the National Teams on Monday, 13th September 2021. The partnership officially began on 1st September 2021 and will run for four years.

In the past couple of weeks, the NFF administration under the leadership of its President and Member of the FIFA Council, Amaju Melvin Pinnick has sealed big partnership deals with leading airline, Air Peace as the Official Airline of Nigerian National Teams, and with MTN as the Official Communications Partner of the Super Eagles and the National Teams.

Monday’s event that officially brings Premier Lotto into the mix of NFF’s VIP bouquet of partners and sponsors will hold in Lagos.

President of NFF, Pinnick said on Sunday: “We are very excited to finally seal this partnership with Premier Lotto. We are happy with what they are doing and the processes and checks they have put in place to ensure integrity, credibility, diligence and sustainability. We did our due diligence and Premier Lotto came out smelling like roses. It is a partnership that we believe will last for a long time.”

Premier Lotto, incorporated 20 years ago, is a gaming company founded and owned by Chief Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu (CON) and has a reputation for speedy payment of wins and all-round credibility for the business it does.

It is the first time in the history of Nigeria Football that streams of top–notch players in Corporate Nigeria have shown tremendous confidence in the administration of the game to decide to ride with football full-throttle. This has not happened in abeyance. It has been the outcome of seamless qualifications of the Super Eagles and the National Teams for major international championships and tournaments – the latest being the Super Eagles’ ferocious start to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification series with six maximum points from two matches and all but set to reach the last qualifying round scheduled for March 2022.