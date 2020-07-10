NFF adopts PPG to end season, sets date for start of 2020/21 season

Following resolutions passed at an online meeting of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Committee, which had in attendance the Chairpersons of all the National Leagues and the President of the Nigeria Referees Association.

The Executive Committee of the NFF after a holistic consideration of all the issues affecting the leagues (including the status of the leagues before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic), the impact of the pandemic-induced disruptions, health, safety and movement restrictive measures in the country, the potential protocols for football resumption, the costs, the financial status of the leagues and clubs, CAF calendar and resolutions of the various leagues as conveyed to the NFF, approved the following:

NPFL

The league ends at current Matchday 25 and the Points Per Game (PPG) table will be used to rank the teams in order to ensure sporting merit and sporting fairness.

The names of the Top 3 (three) clubs on the NPFL final PPG table as at Matchday 25 shall be submitted to CAF to represent Nigeria in the 2020/2021 CAF Inter – Club competitions (2 slots for CAF Champions League and 1 Slot for CAF Confederation Cup).

There will be no promotion to, or relegation from, NPFL for the 2019/2020 season.

The NPFL 2020/2021 season will start from September/October 2020 and end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities.

The NNL

The NNL 2019/2020 season which is at Match day 3 – 5 and has been on break since December 17, 2019 is cancelled, null and void.

There will be no promotion to, or relegation, from NNL.

The NNL 2020/2021 season will start from September/October 2020 and end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities.

The NFF will work with the NNL, the participating clubs and other stakeholders to ensure a successful fresh start from September/October 2020. This will include a review of the NNL structure to optimize its development.

NWFL

The yet-to-commence NWFL 2019/2020 season is aborted.

The NWFL 2020/2021 to start from September/October 2020 and end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities.

NLO

The yet to commence NLO 2019/2020 Season aborted.

There will be no promotion to or relegation from NLO.

The NLO 2020/2021 season will start from September/October 2020 to end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities.

AITEO CUP

The AITEO Cup 2019/20, which had only commenced at the State level, is aborted.

The 2019 AITEO Cup Winners will be presented to CAF for the 2020/21 CAF Inter-Club competition (Nigeria’s 2nd slot in the CAF Confederation Cup), reserved for Federation Cup winners.

The AITEO CUP 2020/21 season will start from September/October 2020 to end May 2021 subject to the full reopening of the country and the approval of the health authorities.

All dates for the 2020/21season to start are subject to the directives of the Federal Government in line with COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, the full enforcement of licensing regulations and financial controls for the NPFL will commence from the 2020/2021 season. All clubs are required to comply, failing which they will be barred from participating.

The Nigeria Football Federation will formally take the resolutions to the next General Meeting of its Congress for ratification. In the meantime, these resolutions have been formally communicated to the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports Development.