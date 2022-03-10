National Stadium Surulere undergoes renovation works

The dream of many Nigerian athletes to grace the turf of the national stadium in Surulere-Lagos is about to come to pass as the foremost national sports centre is undergoing progressive renovation works.

The renovation work according to a source is being done by the federal ministry of sports and youth affairs under the leadership of Sunday Dare.

According to the Engineers who were on the ground during BusinessDay’s visit to the site, “The tartan tracks base is almost done. We will finish work on the base for the tartan tracks this week, and hopefully, commence work on the fixing of the tracks and other aspects of the renovation work after the minister’s visit.”

Sunday Dare, the minister of sports and youth affairs is expected to visit the national stadium in Surulere, Lagos any moment next week as he is currently on a foreign trip abroad.

Recall that the minister had in February promised that the renovation work on the national stadium in Surulere, Lagos will soon be completed.

He made the promise when he paid a working visit to the facilities, and noted that since the scoreboard was functioning and the pitch already re-grassed, work on other facilities like the tartan tracks, the VIP lounge, and the spectator stands will be finished soon.

According to the minister “This facility was abandoned for many years. The stadium, unlike the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, had a zero maintenance fund for almost 17 years, but we got Chief Adebutu Kensington to get it back to life.

“It took me a while to come here, but my coming is a validation of the fact that I’m impressed with the level of work that has been done. I hope that very soon we can host events here once we get the place functional. We are going to clear the debris. The grass is being properly maintained and the tracks will soon be laid and we are good to go.”

However, BusinessDay observed that the VIP stand is yet to receive a touch of the renovation as the roof’s sheets are seen torn and scattered.

The doors of most of the entrance gates were found in one state of dilapidation or the other. The seats are still wearing outdated shapes and colours.

The engineers on duty assured BusinessDay that within some weeks or maybe months the main bowl will wear entirely a new look as the federal government is committed to seeing the national stadium in Surulere-Lagos come back to life with sporting activities.

One of the people working on the site applauded the efforts of the minister by ensuring that life is restored to the ancient and Nigeria’s foremost stadium that has been abandoned for years.

“As you can see, we are busy and the machines are on the ground to ensure fast and steady work. Look at how work is progressing here, this is courtesy of the minister. He is a man with a great passion for sports and youth development, who means well for the country.

“Lagos is the hub of sporting activities and youth concentration; hence it is not proper to have abandoned this massive edifice to be overgrown by grass and inhabited by rodents and reptiles.

I appreciate the efforts of the minister and federal government who deemed it right to renovate this stadium,” he stated.

Nevertheless, the stadium manager declined to comment on the possibility of the project being completed soonest, as he claimed he is not permitted to speak with the press.

He however assured that whenever the minister would be coming again he would get the media communicated, so they can clarify by hearing from the minister himself.