Mutual Benefits backs golf tournament to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th independence

L-R: Ajayi Imoh, acting head, Northern Region, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc; James Agbonhese, vice-captain/chairman, Organising Committee of the 2024 Independence Cup 2024; Ibrahim Babayo, captain, IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ellen Offo, head, Corporate Communication Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Victor Joachim, controller, Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Ltd during the Independence Cup 2024 in Abuja

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, alongside its subsidiary Mutual Benefits Life Assurance, has thrown its support behind the 2024 Independence Cup, a golf tournament organised by the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.

The golf tournament, held at the club’s course in Abuja from 26th September to 1st October 2024, attracted participation from some of the most talented Nigerian and international golfers.

This sponsorship aligns with Mutual Benefits’ ongoing commitment to supporting sports, promoting wellness, and fostering community engagement. The tournament provided a platform for top golfers, veterans, and super veterans to compete while facilitating business networking, fostering partnerships, and creating new opportunities in a relaxed yet competitive atmosphere.

Read Also: Top five highest-earning golfers in 2024

Commenting on the event, Femi Asenuga, Managing Director/CEO of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, said: “We are excited to sponsor this event because we believe in promoting healthy, active lifestyles and building strong connections with our customers. This tournament offers the perfect blend of both.”

Biyi-Ashiru Mobolaji, Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited, added: “This event provides a unique platform for us to connect with our community and strengthen relationships outside the usual office environment.”

Mutual Benefits is a leading brand in Nigeria’s insurance industry. To encourage a healthy lifestyle among its staff, the company, along with its subsidiary, maintains an in-house gym designed to support their well-being and also offers a quarterly health and wellness program.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share