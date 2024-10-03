Mutual Benefits backs golf tournament to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th independence

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, alongside its subsidiary Mutual Benefits Life Assurance, has thrown its support behind the 2024 Independence Cup, a golf tournament organised by the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th independence anniversary.
The golf tournament, held at the club’s course in Abuja from 26th September to 1st October 2024, attracted participation from some of the most talented Nigerian and international golfers.
This sponsorship aligns with Mutual Benefits’ ongoing commitment to supporting sports, promoting wellness, and fostering community engagement. The tournament provided a platform for top golfers, veterans, and super veterans to compete while facilitating business networking, fostering partnerships, and creating new opportunities in a relaxed yet competitive atmosphere.
Commenting on the event, Femi Asenuga, Managing Director/CEO of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, said: “We are excited to sponsor this event because we believe in promoting healthy, active lifestyles and building strong connections with our customers. This tournament offers the perfect blend of both.”
Biyi-Ashiru Mobolaji, Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Life Assurance Limited, added: “This event provides a unique platform for us to connect with our community and strengthen relationships outside the usual office environment.”
Mutual Benefits is a leading brand in Nigeria’s insurance industry. To encourage a healthy lifestyle among its staff, the company, along with its subsidiary, maintains an in-house gym designed to support their well-being and also offers a quarterly health and wellness program.
