MTN partners LaLiga, NPFL, Valuejet for U-15 tourney

MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), said that it would partner with the Spanish LaLiga and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the fourth edition of the LaLiga/NPFL U-15 football tournament.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday which stated that the tournament would be competed for by the junior teams of all the premier league clubs.

The statement also stated that the competition which started in 2017 had seen the telecommunication outfit collaborating with Valuejet to develop grassroots football in the country.

It said that the competition would kick off on Friday at the Remo Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun.

It quoted the Senior Manager, Sponsorship and Promotion, MTN Nigeria, Osaze Ebueku, to have commended LaLiga for partnering with MTN in developing football in the country.

It added that Seyi Akinwunmi, the NFF First Vice-President, gave assurance that products discovered from the competition would form a pool of players for the national team.

It quoted him as saying that one of the players who was discovered from the first edition of the U-15, Akinkunmi Amoo, was part of the Super Eagles team that played the two-leg World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

The statement also quoted Deji Adegbenro, who represented the Country Manager of LaLiga Nigeria, Desmond Chiji, as saying that some of the outstanding players that would be discovered from the competition would be placed in Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid Football Clubs.