MTN Champs admits 20 young athletes into inaugural MoC Athletics Academy cohort

MTN Champs, a grassroots athletics initiative supported by MTN Nigeria has admitted 20 talented athletes for the inaugural Making of Champions (MoC) Athletics Academy in Lagos.

The top 20 athletes were selected from the MTN Champs Seasons 1 and 2, as the first cohort of Team MTN inducted into the athletics academy.

As part of the company’s partnership with MoC, the top 20 athletes will have access to training facilities, expert coaching, and a comprehensive development programme during their one-year residency at the academy.

The athletics academy is designed to enhance their skills and prepare them for international competitions like the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

MTN Champs, a national track and field competition designed to identify and nurture Nigeria’s future Olympic champions is modelled after Jamaica’s successful secondary championships.

Since its inception in 2023, MTN Champs has unearthed exceptional talent across seven Nigerian cities: Benin, Uyo, Ibadan, Abuja, Asaba, Jos, and Calabar, with over 15,000 athletes from 900 schools participating in the first two seasons.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome these 20 remarkable athletes into the MoC Athletics Academy. Their exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to their sport is truly inspiring. The Academy will provide them with the support they need to reach full potential and make a significant impact in their respective categories,” Karl Toriola, CEO, MTN said during the recent unveiling in Lagos.

According to him, MTN Champs initiative aims to nurture young athletes who demonstrate outstanding talent and potential across different categories in athletics, from track and field to shot put and jumping.

He said further that MTN’s goal is to empower the young athletes with the resources they need in achieving greatness and inspire the next generation of athletes. According to him, their induction into the academy is a symbol of the brand’s collective journey.

“It’s a reflection of our commitment to supporting our athletes, and recognition of the hard work and dedication that they put in every day. We look forward to the scores of medals they’re sure to win at future Olympic Games,” Toriola said.

According to him, MTN’s investment in the initiative reflects the company’s broader mission to foster athletic excellence and reignite interest in Nigeria’s athletics. He disclosed that the programme has made a significant impact, with several athletes achieving notable successes, including representation at the recent 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Eight MTN Champs ambassadors competed across various events, with Chukwuebuka Enekwechi and Ruth Usoro reaching the finals in shot put and long jump, respectively. Toriola said further that by grooming future Olympians, MTN is committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing sports and youth development in Nigeria.