MSport and Chelsea FC unite to boost African gaming experience

MSport, an online gaming and betting platform, has announced an exciting new partnership with Chelsea football club, becoming the club’s official betting partner in Africa.

Known for its technical expertise, innovative features, and outstanding service quality, MSport has established itself as the go-to platform for online gaming enthusiasts in Africa, particularly in markets such as Nigeria and Ghana. The company aims to expand its presence across the continent.

With a strong focus on trust, agility, and exciting promotions, MSport is poised to expand its footprint in Africa. The partnership aligns with Chelsea FC’s rich history of African players and its dedication to connecting with fans across the continent.

Chelsea FC’s history with African players has created a deep connection with the continent, and this partnership will further strengthen those ties. The club’s vast African fan base will benefit from this new alliance, which seeks to foster stronger links between the two entities.

Commenting on the partnership, Casper Stylsvig, Chelsea Football Club’s Chief Revenue Officer, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to partner with MSport in their commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation. Africa continues to be an important region for the Club, underpinned by our large following of passionate fans. This partnership highlights our shared ambition to expand our legacy in the African region and provide fans with an engaging and immersive experience.”

Adrian Cheka, MSport’s Sportsbook Director, echoed this excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Chelsea FC. This collaboration goes beyond business; it’s about celebrating and strengthening the natural bond between two winning entities. Chelsea FC’s rich history with African players and fans aligns perfectly with our vision, and together, we aim to push boundaries and set new standards of excellence in the African market.”

As the official sports betting partner of major football clubs, MSport is committed to enhancing fan engagement and setting new industry standards. With a focus on trust, innovation, and exciting promotions, the company continues to expand its influence across Africa.

Chelsea Football Club is a global sporting icon renowned for its unparalleled success. The men’s team has clinched the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and numerous domestic titles, solidifying its status as a football powerhouse. With five Premier League championships and eight FA Cup victories, the club has consistently demonstrated its dominance.

The Chelsea Women’s team has also left an indelible mark on the sport, securing five consecutive FA Women’s Super League titles and five FA Women’s Cups. Their achievements have elevated women’s football to new heights.

The partnership seeks to elevate fan interaction and engagement across Africa, further cementing Chelsea’s connection with its African supporters and expanding MSport’s leadership in the online gaming industry.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst