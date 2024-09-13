Mikel reveals Gustavo Poyet’s interest in coaching Super Eagles

Gustavo Poyet

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has disclosed that former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Gustavo Poyet contacted him regarding the vacant Super Eagles coaching position.

The Nigerian national team has been without a head coach since Finidi George’s departure in June, and the 56-year-old Uruguayan tactician, Poyet, is reportedly one of the candidates being considered by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after Bruno Labbadia’s brief appointment ended abruptly.

In the interim, the NFF’s Technical Director, Augustine Eguavoen, has been managing the team, including their recent matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Speaking on the Obi One Podcast, Mikel, a former Chelsea and Stoke City midfielder, revealed that Poyet reached out to him to gain insights into what it would be like to manage the three-time African champions.

“He asked me, ‘What’s it like managing the Nigeria national team?’ I gave him my honest opinion,” Mikel said. “Managing Nigeria’s national team is tough. You need to be very patient because things won’t move as quickly as you might hope. Patience is crucial, but progress does happen.”

Mikel, who was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations, added that despite the challenges, Nigeria’s national team is filled with talented players, making it an attractive prospect for any coach.

“Most importantly, you’re getting a very good team. Regardless of the hierarchy or politics, focus on the team. You’ll find a young and talented squad that’s ready to succeed,” he added.

As the NFF continues its search for a new head coach for the Super Eagles, it remains unclear whether Eguavoen will continue to lead the Nigerian team in their upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya in October.

