Mikel Obi joins RIF Trust as brand ambassador

Leading international Residency and Citizenship by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, has unveiled Mikel Obi as its first mega Brand Ambassador.

The announcement was made official on the 13th of October, 2022 at an exclusive media party held at Deseo at the Opus in Business Bay, Dubai. The reveal of Mikel Obi as RIF Trust’s first mega-brand ambassador comes after their successful global expansion into Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as across the Middle East over the past decade.

Obi, one of Africa’s most decorated international footballers, began his career with a local club Plateau United, before joining Norwegian club Lyn at the age of 17 in 2004. In 2006, he made a transfer to the English club Chelsea where he played for 11 years, before moving to China to play for Tianjin TEDA in 2017.

Speaking on the announcement, Obi said, “RIF Trust is one of the most reputable Residencies and Citizenship by Investment advisory firms in the world, and I am thrilled to join the RIF Trust family. One thing I enjoy most as a dual citizen is a mobility to travel anywhere for both my work and holidays.”

“I am excited to partner with RIF Trust following my retirement from football and I can’t wait to connect with passionate individuals and entrepreneurs who are seeking greater travel mobility and investment opportunities through second citizenship or EU residency with RIF Trust.”

The event had in attendance David Regueiro, Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B regional director and managing director of RIF Trust Nigeria, Teka Jibril, regional director Africa, and Sarah Yasmeena El Shabrowy, regional marketing manager-Middle East and Africa.

Also in attendance were A-listers such as Khalid Ghanayem (Media Personality), Jumana Khan (Jumana Abdul Rahman), Diana Nabulsi and Hammy Hassan (Miss Universe UAE ‘21 Candidate) amongst others who were treated to an exclusive night of luxury with a focus on the Brand Ambassador announcement with Mikel Obi.

Commenting on the unveiling, David Regueiro, group chief operating officer and managing partner, expressed his delight; “We are excited about our partnership with Mikel Obi as our first mega-brand ambassador because he has experienced first-hand the advantages and opportunities of having a second citizenship.

“Mikel Obi is without a doubt, one of the biggest football stars in Africa today. With this new brand partnership, we have the opportunity to show the world our commitment to providing our clients with opportunities to S.M.I.L.E. (Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) with our Residency and Citizenship by Investment programme options. It is time for you to come on board with Mikel Obi and say “Hello To Freedom with RIF Trust”.

RIF Trust, assists individuals and their families in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.

RIF Trust, assists individuals and their families in securing visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 4,000 clients and their families around the world.

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, is the leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment firm in the Middle East and Africa. It has a local focus with a global reach with over 22 offices worldwide, including in Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Portugal, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and the USA.