Merseyside derby postponed due to severe weather

The highly anticipated Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park has been postponed due to safety concerns arising from severe weather caused by Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for strong winds was issued for Merseyside on Saturday morning as the UK faced widespread disruption. Following consultations between both clubs, Merseyside Police, and Liverpool City Council, the decision to postpone the game was made to prioritize public safety.

“While we understand the disappointment this will cause, the safety of fans, staff, and players is our utmost priority,” Everton stated in an official release.

Liverpool echoed the sentiment, explaining that the decision was made due to safety risks in the local area.

The match, originally scheduled for a 12:30 GMT kickoff, was set to be the final league derby at Goodison Park before Everton relocates to their new stadium in 2025.

Liverpool currently leads the Premier League table, seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal, both of whom are scheduled to play on Sunday against Tottenham and Fulham, respectively. Everton sits 15th, five points above the relegation zone under manager Sean Dyche.

Millions across Wales and south-west England have been urged to stay indoors, with winds reaching up to 90mph in some regions. The Met Office issued a red warning for parts of western and southern Wales, where tens of thousands of homes remain without power.

The rescheduling of the derby will be announced in due course as both clubs focus on ensuring fan and player safety amid the extreme weather conditions.

