Mayweather sets for $1billion money spinning showdown with McGregor

Floyd Mayweather is in talks with Conor McGregor over a sensational $1billion rematch, according to reports from SunSport.

The undefeated American legend stopped the Irish MMA star on his boxing bow in August 2017, 16 months after SunSport once again broke the story of the cross-sport showdown.

And, on the eve of Notorious’ clash with Dustin Poirier back in the MMA octagon, we can confirm the leather-fisted money magnets are planning round two.

Mayweather went 50-0 with the tenth-round Las Vegas stoppage of the Dubliner, making around £250million once all the pay-per-view sales were totted up.

And Money, 43, boosted that windfall at the bookies by carrying the novice in the early rounds and backing himself to get the win late.

McGregor who went from claiming £170 dole cheques to making the UFC a $4bn empire, cleared around £100m from the clash.

The rerun could eclipse even those silly sums, if the fight-loving Middle East enters the bidding to host and fans convince themselves McGregor has a better chance now Mayweather is even further past his impeccable prime.

Anthony Joshua commanded £100m to take his Andy Ruiz Jr rematch to Saudi Arabia, focusing on just a UK boxing audience.

The world’s biggest watch, whiskey and betting companies will splurge millions in sponsorship deals and adverts, every single blank surface in a ten-mile radius will be expertly branded – for a fee.

With the right hype and fanciful promotion, the magic ‘billion-dollar battle’ tag could be plastered all over the gold-leaf posters.

At present, Mayweather’s 2015 showdown with Manny Pacquiao is the biggest-money fight in history at £678m – but this could theoretically blow that out of the water.

Despite a sensational career winning world titles in five divisions in some of history’s biggest fights, rumours of cash flow troubles follow Mayweather around.

And the chance to make another outrageous pay cheque by meeting McGregor inside a roped ring under Queensberry rules will be easy money for the pound-for-pound genius.

McGregor’s reputation was in no way harmed from the T-Mobile circus, with boxing and YouTube stars – from Manny Pacquiao to Jake Paul – queuing up to fight the Dubliner.

McGregor’s MMA reputation was severely dented by the one-sided battering he took from Khabib Nurmagomdeov in October 2018.

But he redeemed himself with a 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone in January that left him desperate for more regular combat.

Although the ongoing pandemic is likely to hit any potential live gate, a global lockdown could boost TV buys all around the entertainment-starved world.

The UFC and biggest boxing promotions have managed to continue with shows, either behind closed doors or dramatically reduced attendances inside bubbles.

McGregor insists he will win a bonafide boxing world title before his career comes to a close.

Mayweather currently holds no title and the sanctioning bodies do not allow title challenges instantly after a loss, the money on offer could be enough to bend any of the fight game’s rules.