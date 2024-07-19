Marseille confirm signing of Greenwood

French Ligue 1 side Marseille have signed Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood in a five-year deal worth up to €31.6 million.

The 22-year-old Greenwood, a product of Man United’s academy, has not played for the Premier League club since January 2022 and spent last season on loan at Getafe.

Serious charges against Greenwood, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped in February 2023. The French club faced criticism from the Marseille mayor when their intention to sign Greenwood became public.

Greenwood made his competitive senior debut for United in 2019 as a substitute against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. He scored 35 goals in 129 appearances and earned his only England cap in 2020.

In August 2023, Man United announced that Greenwood would leave the club by mutual agreement following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

He joined La Liga side Getafe the following month, where he scored 10 goals and made six assists in 36 appearances to revive his career.

Marseille face Sunderland in a pre-season friendly on August 3 at Bradford City’s Valley Parade, with the Stadium of Light unavailable due to renovation work. Greenwood, born in Bradford, could make his first appearance back in England since his arrest in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material published online.