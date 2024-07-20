Manchester United reluctant to meet PSG’s €70m fee for Ugarte

Manchester United have informed Paris Saint-Germain that they will not meet the €70 million (£58.9m) asking price for midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to reports from France.

Despite quickly securing deals for Joshua Zirkzee and Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, United are now focusing on bolstering Erik ten Hag’s midfield options with Ugarte as a priority target.

United have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Uruguay international, who is eager to join the Premier League club despite their absence from the Champions League. However, negotiations over the transfer fee remain a sticking point, with PSG insisting on the €70m valuation while United look to offload players first to raise funds.

L’Equipe reports that United’s hierarchy is considering proposing a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. PSG, who signed Ugarte from Sporting CP for €60 million (£51.1m) last year, are keen to recoup their investment. Ugarte, who made 27 appearances for PSG last season, is currently on holiday following Uruguay’s Copa America campaign.

In a May interview with Prime Video, Ugarte expressed a desire to remain at PSG, saying, “I hope so, I’d love to stay here. We will see what’s going to happen.”

United continue to explore options to strengthen their squad, and the resolution of Ugarte’s transfer saga remains a key focus for the club’s summer plans.