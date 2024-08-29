Manchester United agree to sell Sancho to Juventus

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United has finally agreed to sell Jadon Sancho, who had emerged as a surprise target for Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Red Devils had acquired Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021, but the winger struggled to make a significant impact at Old Trafford.

After two underwhelming seasons and a public disagreement with manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho was sent back to Borussia Dortmund on loan last season. He regained his form at the Bundesliga club, culminating in his participation in the Champions League final.

Despite Ten Hag’s previous claims of reconciliation, Sancho was notably absent from United’s squad for their opening two games of the 2024/25 season. Despite his struggles in Manchester, Sancho attracted interest from Chelsea, who were considering a swap deal involving Raheem Sterling.

However, Manchester United has now reached an agreement with Serie A giants Juventus over a loan deal for Sancho, with a permanent move planned for next summer. Sancho will join Juventus, currently leading Serie A, under the guidance of manager Thiago Motta.

While many Chelsea fans expressed surprise at the prospect of Sancho moving to Stamford Bridge, former star John Obi-Mikel voiced his support for the deal. Mikel, a two-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner with Chelsea praised Sancho’s abilities and expressed his enthusiasm for the potential move.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag indicated that Sancho would need to compete for his place in the team, emphasizing the importance of performance and competition.

