Manchester City slashes Messi contract offer to £430m

Top Premier league side, Manchester City, have slashed their offering price for embattled Barcelona star, Lionel Messi, by a staggering £170m to £430m .

Manchester City had tabled an initial offer of a five-year deal worth £600m – an incredible £2.3m a week – when they tried to sign him six months ago.

Reports suggest that Messi has agreed financial terms on a five-year contract worth a total of €700m (£623m).

The incredible deal would make the Argentina captain the highest-paid individual in the history of the sport.

It equates to £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month.

Messi is set to spend three seasons at the Etihad before joining City Football Group’s (CFG) Major League Soccer side New York City FC for two years.

It is also reported that Messi could be offered an equity stake in CFG as part of his package.

But recent reports in England say City have presented the Argentine a new package to join this summer worth a reduced £430m.

That would effectively be an eight-year deal that includes ambassadorial roles with City’s sister clubs.

Messi is also a target for French Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain and he is weighing up options, with his Barcelona contract expiring in July.

But Premier League leaders City are not prepared to match the terms they proposed back in August, believing the financial climate has changed and also taking into account he is another year along in his career.

The Messi camp, led by the Argentine’s father Jorge, asked for all clubs who were keen to sign the player to put their money on the table in December.

It is thought City want Messi on a two-year playing deal at the Etihad with a 12-month option, before committing to two more seasons in MLS with sister club New York City.

It is understood the package could see him agree to a deal spanning eight years which would also see him carrying out ambassadorial duties across the City Football Group, which covers ten clubs across four continents.

That could include playing a year in India or the United Arab Emirates, depending on how fit he is as he approaches 40.

A £1m-a-week offer for a 34-year-old is still seen as a huge commercial value.

It is claimed Messi is worth £260m a year in revenue to Barca due to his status and global profile.

So tempting the forward to Manchester is seen as not only a move to give options to boss Pep Guardiola, but also as a sound commercial decision.