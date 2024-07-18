Manchester City sign Brazilian winger Savinho for €40m

Manchester City have secured the signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from French side Troyes in a deal worth €40 million (£30.8 million) until 2029.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Girona last season, helping them finish third in La Liga. Both Girona and Troyes are part of the City Football Group.

Savinho expressed his excitement about joining Manchester City, calling them the “best team in the world” and praising manager Pep Guardiola as “one of the greatest coaches ever.”

Reflecting on his decision to join City, Savinho said: “Everything I’ve seen today just confirmed my choice. I arrived this morning and told my agent and stepfather that there was no way I could turn down Manchester City. As a Brazilian, I love playing on the front foot, enjoying the game, and bringing joy to the fans. I thrive in one-on-one situations, making assists, scoring goals, and helping the team. My main characteristic is playing joyful football.”

Savinho, also known as Savio, began his career at Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro before moving to Troyes in the summer of 2022. He never played a competitive game for the Ligue 2 side and was loaned to PSV Eindhoven for the 2022-23 season.

After making just eight appearances for PSV, he found success on loan at Girona last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions. His performances earned him a first senior call-up for Brazil in March, where he made his debut against England and scored his first international goal against Paraguay in the Copa America group stage.

Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain commented on the signing, saying: “Savinho has a big role to play for Manchester City this season and beyond. We are totally confident in his ability. He is still young and has the potential to become even better, and everyone knows that Pep is the best at helping players develop further. But he has already shown his huge quality and technical ability and is an exciting addition to our attacking lineup.”