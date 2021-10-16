Manchester City, Qualtrics sign deal to deepen football experience

2021 English Premier League champions, Manchester City football club, have announced a new partnership with Qualtrics, which will make Qualtrics the official experience management software partner of the club.

Qualtrics empowers organizations to listen to customer and employee feedback, understand and analyze what they hear, then take action to improve experiences and design new ones.

Man City and Qualtrics’ new partnership aligns with the Club’s ongoing commitment to providing the best possible matchday experience for fans and will allow the Club to use industry-leading experience management software to listen to fans’ feedback following each game.

From matchday experience to catering, facilities, retail and more, Qualtrics can provide valuable insight and real-time data from fans to help the Man City shape future strategic planning and decisions.

The new partnership is also expected to include further activations across wider areas of the organization in the coming months, using Qualtrics’ experience management software to also listen to fan feedback and enhance the digital experience for the Cityzens across the globe.

Stephan Cieplik, senior vice president of Global Partnerships Sales, City Football Group, said: “As a Club, we are continually working to improve our matchday offering for fans both in-stadium and across our digital platforms for those following across the globe. Through this new partnership with Qualtrics, we will be able to use industry-leading software to gather valuable feedback and insight from those at the heart of our Club to help shape future decisions around matchdays.”

Brad Anderson, President of Products and Services, Qualtrics, said: “With Qualtrics, Manchester City can listen to and understand fan feedback in real time and take action to improve matchday experiences. But fan experience isn’t limited to the stadium — the digital and at-home fan experience is just as important, and Qualtrics helps Manchester City to deliver a personalized experience to their fans wherever they are.”

