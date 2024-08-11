Manchester City lifts 2024 Community Shield

…Beats city rival on penalties

Manchester City won the 2024 Community Shield over city rival Manchester United with a 7-6 penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

The traditional season curtain-raiser has seen Manchester City claim early bragging rights over rivals Manchester United courtesy of a penalty shootout win at Wembley.

After Alejandro Garnacho’s opener was cancelled out by Bernardo Silva, missed spot-kicks from Jadon Sancho and Johnny Evans handed Pep Guardiola’s side the win.

Manuel Akanji hit the winning spot-kick after Jonny Evans had sent his effort over the bar, ensuring the champions avoided a second consecutive Wembley loss to the FA Cup winners.

United substitute Alejandro Garnacho appeared to have won it for United in normal time when he latched onto a Bruno Fernandes pass in the 82nd minute, cut inside from the right flank and fired a clinical finish beyond the reach of a full-stretch Ederson.

But City regained their composure and found an equaliser in the penultimate minute of the 90 as Bernardo Silva, another substitute, beat Facundo Pellistri in the air to power a fine header past Andre Onana from Oscar Bobb’s right-wing cross.

Earlier in the game, James McAtee, starting in City’s midfield along with 19-year-old Nico O’Reilly, had struck the post, while Manchester United had gone agonisingly close to a brilliant team goal when Amad Diallo’s pass across goal just eluded the onrushing Fernandes.

United had the better of the chances, with Marcus Rashford wasting several opportunities and Pep Guardiola seen throwing his water bottle to the floor in frustration at his side’s performance at the end of the first half.

However, Guardiola was seen smiling at the end, though, with Akanji’s winning penalty coming after an earlier miss from Silva.

United will take encouragement from the way they performed, though, and were boosted by news of a deal agreed for Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt shortly before kick-off.