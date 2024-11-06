Man United fans want new stadium over Old Trafford redevelopment

A recent survey has revealed that majority of Manchester United fans prefer the club to build a new stadium rather than redevelop Old Trafford.

The iconic stadium, while steeped in history, has been criticized for its capacity and modern amenities.

According to results released on Tuesday, 52% of the 50,000 Man United season ticket holders, club members, and executive club members polled support constructing a new facility, while 31% favour redeveloping the iconic Old Trafford stadium. Another 17% of respondents remained undecided.

Manchester United’s neighbours, Manchester City, made a similar move in 2003 when they relocated from Maine Road to the City of Manchester Stadium, while rivals Liverpool have opted to redevelop their historic Anfield home. In September, United shared artist’s renderings of a potential Old Trafford renovation and suggested that a new stadium could be included in a wider, multi-billion-pound redevelopment plan.

The club is working closely with the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which includes notable figures like former United defender Gary Neville and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe. According to reports, the Task Force’s focus has shifted towards the possibility of constructing a new 100,000-capacity stadium rather than updating Old Trafford.

A decision on the project’s direction is anticipated by mid-2025. Rick McGagh, United’s director of fan engagement, emphasized the importance of consulting fans on the matter, stating, “We know how important our home is to fans, and we need to listen to them to develop the world-class stadium they deserve. We’re reviewing the results through various perspectives to understand differences among season ticket holders, official members, and between younger and older fans.”

