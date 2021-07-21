Man United eye major signings after Sancho deal

Manchester United are open to making two more major signings ahead of finalising paperwork ahead of announcing £72.9million arrival of Jadon Sancho and are progressing with a deal to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, having already welcomed back academy goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is also keen to add Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier to his squad and the club is also open to recruiting a midfielder amid, as well as another centre-back.

United are confident of completing a deal for Varane following the Sancho announcement and the Real Madrid defender expects to join United this summer.

Trippier, 30, has made arrangements to relocate to Manchester permanently and has entered the last year of his Atletico contract. The England international is hopeful of joining United before the transfer window closes in six weeks’ time.

Solskjaer has received backing for a move for Trippier amid dissatisfaction with Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking output. Trippier has received glowing endorsements from United’s other England internationals and Trippier is believed to have asked about United during the England squad’s get-together in March.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 19, is of interest to United and he is out of contract next year but continental reports of an imminent approach were inaccurate. West Ham are confident of denying Declan Rice a move this year as his contract runs until 2024 and United may target a more attainable midfielder.

Defence is an area United are looking at to improve beyond Varane as Axel Tuanzebe has requested a season-long loan and Eric Bailly’s future is still uncertain.

Any movement on outgoings is likely to gather pace closer to deadline day on August 31 due to the shortage of senior players currently available to Solskjaer following the European Championship and Copa America.

Paul Pogba’s future is yet to be resolved but United have not received any serious enquiries about the midfielder now he is in the final year of his deal. Pogba, 28, has sought to leave United on a number of occasions but his family is happy in Cheshire should a move not materialise this summer.

United have not made a definitive decision on Jesse Lingard – also out of contract next year – amid interest from West Ham and Paris Saint-Germain. Andreas Pereira is free to leave if United receive an acceptable offer but another season-long loan may be more realistic as he is contracted to the club until 2023.

United are looking to offset their investment at centre-half with a permanent sale. Bailly’s contract renewal in April has done little to secure his future with United open to signing a second centre-back.

Phil Jones, also tied to United for another two years, is effectively unsellable as he has not played since January of last year and has been sidelined through injury for 13 months.