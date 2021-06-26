Man United close in on £80m Sancho deal

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of England star Jadon Sancho in an £80million deal.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Sancho his No.1 summer target with forward Anthony Martial expected to be the major casualty of the deal.

But Dortmund have reduced their asking price following the financial impact of the pandemic on the transfer market and a deal is all but done.

Dialogue has been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in recent weeks, with a view to agreeing a fee and payment structure.

Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.

A deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs for United to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons.

Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.

United tried to sign winger Sancho last summer, but refused to meet Dortmund’s £110m asking price for the 21-year-old.

Dortmund need funds from the sale of Sancho after deciding not to sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer.

Haaland is expected to stay at Dortmund for one more season, before leaving next summer when his release clause of £70m can be activated.

Sancho, who will be handed a five-year deal at United, with the option of an extra year, will earn a deal worth around £250,000-a-week.

Sancho will leave BVB with their blessing after giving the German club another year after seeing last summer’s move fall through.

After a slow start to the season, during which he was hit by injury, Sancho played a starring role in the second half of the campaign as Dortmund clinched a top four place in the Bundesliga and won the German Cup Final.

Sancho scored twice in the final thrashing of RB Leipzig – his final game for Dortmund – and notched 50 times in total during his 137 games for the club, as well as claiming 64 assists.

His move will hand Dortmund a healthy profit, having spent £8million on Sancho to take him as a 17-year-old from Manchester City back in 2017.