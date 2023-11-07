Man City vs Young Boys: Guardiola sweets on Haaland fitness

Reigning champions Manchester City will host Young Boys in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage as Pep Guardiola and the medical battle to keep Norwegian striker Erling Haaland fit for the encounter.

The two sides met in the reverse fixture last month, with City recording a 3-1 away win.

Haaland’s 19-minute brace gave City the decisive lead after Manuel Akanji’s 48th-minute strike was cancelled out just four minutes later by Meschak Elia.

The 23-year-old remains a fitness doubt for City’s Champions League Group G clash with Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday.

Haaland, 23, was withdrawn at half-time of Saturday’s Premier League 6-1 win over Bournemouth with a twisted ankle.

The Norwegian international has been a huge success for City since joining them from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored over 50 goals in all competitions last season and helped the Manchester club secure a historic treble-winning campaign where they won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He has also started the new season on a decent form, scoring 11 goals in 11 Premier League matches.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League match against Young Boys, Guardiola gave an update on Haaland’s fitness for tonight’s match.

“We will speak with the doctor – I don’t know,” Guardiola said.

“I will listen to the doctors. If [the doctor] says he is ready and does not have pain I will consider him to play.

“Yesterday he told me he felt much better than the day of the game, ” Guardiola added.

Haaland has scored 13 times for City in all competitions this season and participated in Monday’s afternoon training.

City have won their first three matches in Group G and gained a 3-1 victory in Switzerland two weeks ago when the sides played the reverse fixture.

“We will try to finish and qualify for February and the next stage,” said Guardiola. “It means a lot to the club. Being there is a success.

“It’s so important, more than you can imagine because we can park the car until February and focus on the Premier League and others. We have to close it on Tuesday.

“You have to try to finish first. We have the chance to play the second game [of the last 16] at home and that is definitely better.”

Young Boys are top of the Swiss Super League, but only have one point from their three Champions League games and will be unable to make the last 16 if they lose to City and RB Leipzig win away at Red Star Belgrade.