Man City ordered to pay £11.5m withheld wages to Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy

A UK judge ruled on Wednesday that former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is entitled to most of the £11.5 million in wages withheld following his 2021 rape and sexual assault charges.

Mendy, who earned £500,000 per month with the Premier League champions, took his case to an employment tribunal last month, claiming he had been assured by a senior club official that his unpaid wages would be restored if he was acquitted.

The 30-year-old French defender, now playing for French Ligue 2 side Lorient, was found not guilty in January 2023 of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. A retrial later resulted in not-guilty verdicts on the remaining charges.

Employment judge Joanne Dunlop concluded that Mendy was “entitled to recover some, but not all of the sums claimed,” stating that, while he wasn’t in custody, he was “ready and willing” to work, with no contract clause authorizing the club to withhold pay.

Mendy, expressing relief at the ruling, said he was “delighted” and urged the club to “do the honourable thing” by paying the outstanding amounts, allowing him to close a difficult chapter of his life.

Due to two periods of custody totalling about five months, Mendy is likely owed approximately £8.5 million from the 22 months covered by his claim. Documents from the tribunal revealed Mendy’s financial strain, with non-payment of wages forcing him to sell his £4.8-million mansion to cover legal fees, bills, and child support.

The final amount due to Mendy will be determined either by negotiation with the club or, if necessary, by the tribunal. Although City initially continued Mendy’s salary after his first arrest in November 2020, the club argued they stopped payments after his formal charges due to bail restrictions and a Football Association suspension, which prevented him from fulfilling his duties as a player.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share