Man City edge Wolves 2-1 in controversial victory

Manchester City clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves, with John Stones’ stoppage-time header securing the win after a VAR review, propelling the defending champions to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind early when Jorgen Strand Larsen scored for Wolves in the first half. However, City equalized before halftime through Josko Gvardiol’s strike, and in the dying moments, Stones headed in the decisive goal. Wolves contested the goal, claiming Bernardo Silva interfered with goalkeeper Jose Sa from an offside position, but referee Chris Kavanagh upheld the decision after consulting the pitchside monitor.

The win moved City two points clear of Liverpool, who could regain the top spot with a victory against Chelsea later in the day. This triumph extended City’s unbeaten Premier League run to 31 games, setting a new club record. Guardiola’s men remain undefeated in 11 games across all competitions this season.

Wolves took a surprise lead after just seven minutes when Nelson Semedo’s low cross found Strand Larsen at the far post, allowing the striker to score from close range. City nearly equalized immediately when Ilkay Gundogan’s dummy created space for Silva to shoot, but Sa was equal to the effort.

Despite struggling defensively, City managed to stay in the contest, eventually finding their way back and snatching all three points in a tense finale.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

