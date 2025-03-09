Liverpool overpower Southampton to extend Premier League lead to 16 points

Premier League leaders Liverpool relied on two Mohamed Salah penalties to secure a 3-1 victory over bottom-placed Southampton at Anfield on Saturday, stretching their lead at the top to 16 points.

Despite a sluggish first-half performance, Liverpool responded strongly after the break, with manager Arne Slot making three key substitutions to turn the game around.

Southampton, who have managed just nine points from 28 games this season, shocked Anfield when Will Smallbone capitalized on a mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk to score in first-half stoppage time.

Slot introduced Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, and Andy Robertson at halftime, and the changes paid off as Liverpool struck twice in three minutes.

Darwin Nunez equalized with a sharp near-post finish from Luis Diaz’s cross before winning a penalty, which Salah converted to put Liverpool ahead.

The Egyptian forward sealed the win with another penalty two minutes from time, taking his season tally to 32 goals.

Second-placed Arsenal, with two games in hand, will look to close the gap when they face Manchester United on Sunday. However, Liverpool’s dominance suggests it is only a matter of time before they claim their second league title in 35 years.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

