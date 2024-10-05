Leverkusen gave up 2 goals lead in Alonso’s 100th game in charge

Bayer Leverkusen let a two-goal lead slip as newly-promoted Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel came from behind to earn a point.

Jann-Fiete Arp drew his side level in the 69th minute from the penalty spot, slotting into the bottom right corner after Jeremie Frimpong slid in on Armin Gigovic.

Leverkusen had made a fast start to manager Xabi Alonso’s 100th game in charge of the club, with Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann scoring in the opening eight minutes.

Max Geschwill got a goal back for Kiel in the last few seconds of the first half before Arp’s penalty gave the away side an unexpected point.

Leverkusen have dropped points from a two-goal lead for the second time in the league this season; they lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig on the other occasion.

The result leaves Leverkusen fifth, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich who travel to Eintracht Frankfurt later on Sunday.

