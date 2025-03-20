Kirsty Coventry becomes first Woman and African President of IOC

Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry, has made history by becoming the first woman and first African to be elected President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The 41-year-old former swimmer, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will replace Thomas Bach, who has led the IOC since 2013. Coventry also becomes the youngest president in the IOC’s 130-year history.

Coventry wins with strong majority

Held in Greece on Thursday, the IOC presidential election saw Coventry secure a majority of 49 votes out of 97 in the first round.

Coventry, already a member of the IOC executive board, was reportedly Thomas Bach’s preferred successor. She is now the 10th person to hold the highest office in sport and will serve for at least eight years.

An inspirational leader for the Olympic movement

Coventry is Zimbabwe’s most decorated Olympian, having won seven of the country’s eight Olympic medals, including gold in the 200m backstroke at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Reflecting on her historic win, she said. “The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamed of this moment.”

“I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC president, and also the first from Africa. I hope this vote will inspire many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.”

During her acceptance speech, she described her election as an “extraordinary moment” and vowed to make IOC members proud of their choice.

She also backed a blanket ban on transgender women from competing in female Olympic events, positioning herself as a defender of women’s sports integrity.

Despite her achievements, Coventry has faced criticism in Zimbabwe due to her association with the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been accused of corruption and human rights abuses.

In 2022, FIFA banned Zimbabwe from international football due to governmental interference, and last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Mnangagwa and senior officials.

A new era for the IOC

With her historic election, Coventry now faces the challenge of steering the Olympic Movement into a new era—one that demands greater inclusivity, sustainability, and technological adaptation.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

