Atletico Madrid’s Champions League encounter versus Real Madrid saw a shocking turn of events when Julian Alvarez’s penalty kick was denied, igniting a great deal of controversy and discussion.

Despite stumbling, the Argentina attacker was able to rocket his effort below the crossbar, but VAR declared he had touched the ball with both feet more than a minute later, and the attempt was disallowed.

According to UEFA, the decision was made possible by the use of semi-automated offside technology, which allowed the VAR to review the play and determine that Alvarez had indeed touched the ball twice.

The decision has sparked outrage among Atletico Madrid fans and players, with many arguing that the double touch was unintentional and should not have resulted in the penalty being disallowed.

Diego Simeone, manager of Atletico Madrid, says there was no clear evidence to rule out Julian Alvarez’s penalty in the Champions League shootout against Real Madrid; Alvarez scored from the spot, but VAR disallowed the goal; Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, said it was the right call.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on the other hand, claimed that he had pointed out to the referee that Alvarez had committed the offense.

“I told the referee that Alvarez had touched the ball twice,” said Courtois. “It’s clear that he did, and the VAR made the right decision.”

The controversy has sparked a heated debate among football fans and pundits, with many calling for a review of the rules surrounding penalty kicks.

UEFA has announced that it will enter discussions with FIFA and IFAB to review the rule and determine whether it should be changed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional.

The decision has major implications for Atletico Madrid’s Champions League campaign, and fans will be eagerly awaiting the outcome of UEFA’s review.

