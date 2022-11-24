Jim O’Neill to consider Man. United bid if Glazers lower demands

The architect of the Red Knights’ attempt to prize control of Manchester United away from the Glazer family 12 years ago would consider putting a consortium together to try and buy the club now it’s on the market.

But Gatley UK-born Lord Jim O’Neill, the former Goldman Sachs boss, would only get involved if the chances of success were strong and the Glazers lowered their ‘unrealistic’ demands.

United ‘s American owners released a statement on Tuesday night confirming they were open to new investment or a full sale of the club, but it is expected they will seek as much as £5billion to sell up.

The Glazers have been seeking investment in the club since the summer, with plans to redevelop Old Trafford and Carrington currently being drawn up, but O’Neill believes the decision to now go public is a sign they haven’t had the interest they might have expected.

“[Those figures are] obviously what they’re floating, but I don’t think that’s realistic, especially as the few smart people that might be vaguely capable of putting those kinds of sums together can see the same information the Glazers can see,” O’Neill told the Manchester Evening News .

“Anybody who has been in business and thinks of ownership of assets that people want, you don’t need to go to a public statement to attract buyers at a premium.”

O’Neill has felt this moment has been coming in recent years, especially with the Glazers forced to abandon their attempts to enter the European Super League in spring 2021.