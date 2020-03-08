It’s NFF decision to retain or sack Rohr – Mutiu Adepoju

Mutiu Adepoju, former Nigerian international who played most of his career in Spain, amasses LaLiga totals of 175 games and 22 goals over the course of seven seasons and mainly representing Racing de Santander and Real Sociedad. In an exclusive chart with BusinessDay’s Anthony Nlebem spoke about the competiveness in LaLiga, Gernot Rohr’s contract saga with the NFF, among other issues.

What can you say about the quality of El Clasico now compared to your playing days?

The quality is still the same and more business. It’s still the same, but improving and it’s interesting to see what has been happening.

Before now, Real Madrid and Barcelona are miles ahead of other clubs, but that has changed

Real Madrid and Barcelona are not struggling. The fact is that other teams are catching up and LaLiga is trying to make all the teams important and now all the teams are important, anybody can beat anybody and that is why LaLiga is more competitive. So, it’s not as if Real Madrid and Barcelona are struggling, the league is more competitive and other teams are coming up.

Since Ronaldo left, Real Madrid have been struggling, could it be the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Like I said earlier, LaLiga is competitive. Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo left, everyone would have loved Ronaldo to keep playing in Real Madrid colours, nevertheless, there are other players that have come. Eden Hazard has come and because of injury he has not had many games for Madrid. Real Madrid has been playing and has been winning and that is football for you.

So, football is different and LaLiga is competitive and I think the competitiveness is what is making it solid and very interesting.

Which team are you tipping to win the LaLiga title?

It’s going to be difficult and if Real Madrid wins the El Clasico, we’re still not going to know because there are still other matches to be played. But if Barcelona wins, we’d be thinking that they’re probably leading with 5 points. But until the last game, the league is still going to be disputed between them and we have other teams coming behind too.

Do you think that LaLiga is ahead of other leagues?

LaLiga is without any doubt the best league in the world. It’s ahead of other leagues. All the successes that LaLiga has had in the past 10 years is a prove and we have seen the kind of players the stars that come to LaLiga. So, I believe that LaLiga is the best. I’m talking from an insider because I played in LaLiga, it’s the league that made me and I know the quality in LaLiga and the kind of players in LaLiga.

What can you say about the appointment of Joseph Yobo as Assistant Coach?

It’s a good development and Yobo has played so many matches both international matches and in with the national team. So I think he’s going to bring his wealth of experience, both in how to manage the and how to help the team. So, I think it’s a good development.

Gernot Rhor appointment is on the line. Will you advise NFF to renew his contract or get another coach?

Well, that is not my own job. I think the NFF is there to say whether to renew it or not. But with what I’ve seen, Gernot Rhor has really tried so it’s now left for NFF to decide either to retain him or not.

What can you say about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for 2021 AFCON and 2022 World Cup?

Well, the chances are bright. We have players that are playing in various clubs we have young players, so, I believe the chances are bright if everything is managed like it should be…