Israel Adesanya backs Pereira to Knockout Ankalaev at UFC 313

Former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has predicted that Alex Pereira will defeat Magomed Ankalaev by knockout in their highly anticipated UFC 313 fight on Saturday.

UFC light heavyweight champion Pereira faces what could be the toughest test of his career against Ankalaev, who enters the fight on a 13-bout unbeaten streak.

The Russian contender’s well-rounded skill set, particularly his wrestling, is expected to pose a major challenge inside the Octagon.

However, Pereira comes into UFC 313 with significant momentum, having successfully defended his title three times in 2024. A win on Saturday would make him the fastest light heavyweight champion to achieve four title defenses in just 329 days, surpassing Jon Jones.

Adesanya’s Take on Pereira vs. Ankalaev

Adesanya, who has fought Pereira four times across kickboxing and MMA, understands his style better than most. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion expressed confidence in Pereira’s ability to finish Ankalaev.

He believes Pereira’s striking, particularly his devastating leg kicks, will dictate the fight and wear down Ankalaev before delivering a knockout blow.

“I’m going to go with Pereira because of momentum. He’s just on a tear right now,” Adesanya said.

“But Ankalaev, with his speed, will have to catch Alex when he makes a mistake. If he lands a counter, it could be a dangerous night. But I think Pereira will go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook… Alex Pereira by KO in the fourth or fifth round.”

Can Ankalaev Handle Pereira’s Striking?

Ankalaev has previously struggled against opponents who effectively utilize leg kicks. In his first UFC title shot at UFC 282 against Jan Blachowicz, his legs buckled multiple times due to Blachowicz’s relentless kicks. This vulnerability could give Pereira an opening to capitalize on his signature calf strikes and secure another highlight-reel finish.

