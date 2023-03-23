Ikorodu City FC seals crucial shirt sponsorship deal

Ikorodu City FC, an indigenous football club based in Lagos, which was incorporated in 2007, has signed a partnership agreement with BetKing as the official shirt sponsors of the club for the coming season.

Ikorodu City FC plays in the second division of the Nigeria National League (NNL), and uses the newly refurbished Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan as home ground.

The Lagos based club currently in the semi-final of Nigeria’s oldest football tournament (FA Cup) will leverage on the partnership to develop the game and grow its fan base.

“It is the first time that we are sponsoring a football team in Nigeria as a company, given our interest in sports, given our interest in developmental sports in the country; it’s very important for us to have this occasion and no better way to start off by working with Ikorodu City FC, a football team playing in the NNL,” Gossy Ukanwoke, managing director, BetKing, said during the official unveiling of the partnership in Lagos on Thursday.

According to Ukanwoke, BetKing will continuously work with organizations that will help develop sports in Nigeria. “This is the best and we hope that this partnership grows the standard of football sponsorship for local teams in Nigeria”.

Speaking further on the team, Ukanwoke said both brands are happy identifying with each other based on their shared aspirations.

“It’s a team that is winning, and we are very happy that we are backing the team that wins, which is one of our goals as a company,” Ukanwoke said.

Sanmi Doherty, vice president, Ikorodu City FC, said the partnership is geared towards grassroots development of football in Lagos. According to him, the partnership is more than investing in a football team.

“It’s more than just investing in something. It’s why you invest your money in a project that is going to give you the opportunity to be Kingmaker. You just want to trust and build confidence in us and we are doing this. I sincerely appreciate it. And I want to assure you that for every single support that you are giving to us and invested with us; we are going to be as transparent as we can. We are going to be very honest with you and so that you will have good value for your morning,” said Doherty.