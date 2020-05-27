Ighalo makes request to stay amid uncertain Old Trafford future

Manchester United star, Odion Ighalo, has requested his Shanghai Shenhua club allow him to see out the season at Old Trafford.

The Nigeria international joined from the Chinese Super League side on transfer deadline day. And the Red Devils are keen for him to stay at the Theatre of Dreams, with the 30-year-old impressing so far.

Manchester United were slammed by many within the footballing world, after being snubbed by Bournemouth over Josh King, they signed Ighalo on transfer deadline day.

Ighalo has justified United’s faith in him by scoring four goals from eight appearances so far. Two of those came against Derby in the FA Cup, while Club Brugge and LASK have also been put to the sword in the Europa League.

The Nigerian’s short time at Old Trafford is set to be over come Sunday, with United battling to extend his loan deal.

And the Manchester Evening News say Ighalo has now intervened, asking Shanghai to allow him to finish the current campaign at the club he grew up supporting as a boy.

It’s said that he’s asked his parent club to remain at United until the current season is finished.

He’s reportedly fully aware that this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to represent the club which means so much to him.

Ighalo grew up supporting United as a child in Nigeria, with the striker previously snapped wearing their blue shirt from the 2005/2006 season.

Confidence is high within the 30-year-old’s camp that an agreement with Shanghai can be struck.

Talks have supposedly been described as ‘much more positive than they have been’ – which will boost the former Watford man’s cause.

Shanghai would prefer for Man United to sign Ighalo permanently, rather than on loan.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself wants to extend the loan agreement having been delighted by the African striker’s form at the Theatre of Dreams.

For Dimitar Berbatov, United extending Ighalo’s contract is a necessity.

And that’s because he fears that the Red Devils would be unable to land a replacement, which would lead to further struggles down the line.

“It is looking like Ighalo will be going back to China, but hopefully, for United’s sake they can agree on an extension,” he told Betfair.

“He deserves it, he has done great at United and he surprised many people with how he played in such a short time.

“I’m sure he wants to stay, but now it’s about if the two teams can come to an understanding, but it’s also a money factor as they will offer him a lot of money to go back.

“If he stays he will score goals, of that I am sure. In the small time he was playing, he played the right way and was playing well with team-mates.

“I’m not sure if he was the first option ahead of Martial and Rashford, but when he did play he did a fantastic job. It comes down to if Ole needs his services, or if they find someone else, if he stays it’s good news.

“United need to know what is happening with him. If they know they will lose him, they need to find someone else to replace him.

“If they haven’t already found a replacement, they need to find someone quickly, but if he stays his teammates get on well with him and he has Premier League experience which is a big plus.

“For nine games, if they could come to an understanding and then he can go back, this would be the best option.”